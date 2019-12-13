|
Deanna Will Grayson, age 76 of New Windsor, passed away Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at the Carroll Hospice Dove House in Westminster, Maryland. Born February 12, 1943 in Frederick, Maryland, she was the daughter of the late David Nelson and Marie Baker Will, and the wife of Victor David Grayson - her dear husband of 53 years. Growing up in Winfield, Maryland, she graduated from Mt. Airy High School and University of Maryland. A Home Economics major, she began a teaching career at Westminster High School (now East Middle School) from 1965-1969, where she met her husband of 53 years, Victor David Grayson. After staying home to raise her children, she returned to teaching in 1981, first at Sykesville Middle School, then FSK for a total of 24 years. After remodeling a late 19th century house on family property, they lived in the Union Bridge-Taneytown area for 47 years before moving to The Reserve at New Windsor. She was a life member of St. James UMC at Dennings, where she served on various committees, helped with all activities, and initiated the Teddy Bear Ministry. She enjoyed traveling; many family vacations, trips to Oregon and out West, to Europe, and other trips with dear friends. She enjoyed sewing and crafts, decorating her home, Annual Tea and trips to Ocean City, Maryland with her long-time girlfriends, and making new "Reserve" friends. Besides her husband, she is survived by one son, Kevin David Grayson M.D. and his wife Angie of La Grande, Oregon; daughter Amy Grayson Airing of New Windsor and partner Derek Wisniewski of Hampstead, Maryland; two grandchildren, Emily Marie Airing of New Windsor and Wesley David Grayson of La Grande, Oregon; Sister-In-Law Letty Melinda Grayson of Pawleys Island, South Carolina; two nieces, Julia Andrita Grayson and Anjli Grayson; nephew, John Ajay Grayson, and special family friend Caroline Bascom Vincent of Huntsville, Alabama; and numerous cousins. Besides her parents, she was predeceased by infant daughter Julie Marie in 1970. Family and friends are invited for a gathering on Sunday, December 15th, 2019 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Burrier Queen Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A. 1212 West Old Liberty Road, Winfield, MD 21784 (Beside South Carroll High School). A celebration of life will be held on Monday, December 16th at 10 a.m. at St. James UMC, 3000 Marston Road Westminster, MD 21157. Private interment. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her honor to Carroll Hospice, Westminster, Maryland. Arrangements by Burrier-Queen Funeral Home & Crematory, P.A. Online Condolences www.Burrier-Queen.com.
Published in Carroll County Times on Dec. 13, 2019