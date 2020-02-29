Deanna Mae (Crouse) Sell, 79, of Taneytown, died Thursday, February 27, 2020 at home. Born May 3, 1940 in Union Bridge, MD, she was the daughter of the late George Paul Crouse and Helen Carrie (Lambert) Crouse. Her husband James W. Sell died April 16, 2008. She graduated from Elmer Wolfe High School in 1958. She was also an Avon Lady, a seamstress, and enjoyed collecting Hens on a Nest. She is survived by two daughters Annette Carol Horman of Taneytown and Susan Elaine Myers and partner Celia L. Motz of Orland, IN; two grandsons Mark W. Smith II and Steven W. Horman. Also survived by 5 great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by 5 siblings Thelma C. Reaver, Josephine "Jo" Harner, George H.U. Crouse, Byron E. Crouse and Wayne Douglas Crouse. Per her request there will be no services. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to Carroll Hospice, 292 Stoner Ave., Westminster, MD 21157. Arrangements by Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services in Westminster.
Published in Carroll County Times on Feb. 29, 2020