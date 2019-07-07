Debbie Janet Callari, 57, of Taneytown, MD died peacefully on Friday, July 5, 2019 at Carroll Hospice Dove House, surrounded by her loving family. Born June 19, 1962 in Martinsburg, WV, she was the daughter of the late Charles Chenault, Sr. and the late Shirley (McElroy) Hershey. She was the wife of Robert J. Callari, to whom she was married for 35 years. Debbie was a devoted wife, Meemaw and Maw Maw. She worked in food service for a variety of businesses over the years. She was a member of Eagles Post 2226 in Littlestown, PA. She enjoyed cooking, swimming, going to yard sales, playing Bingo and spending time with her grandkiddos. Surviving, in addition to her husband Robert, are daughter, Casey Dillow and husband Daniel of NC; son, Matthew Callari and wife Kiera of Littlestown, PA; siblings, Cindy Roue and husband Tom of Berkeley Springs, WV, Elaine Luhn and companion Smokey of Taneytown, Roger Chenault and wife Ellen of PA, Connie Warner and husband Larry of Hampstead, MD and Tommy Chenault of PA; grandchildren, Logan, Jorden, Aubrey, Kaylee and Olivia; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by sister, Evelyn Wilson and brother, Charles Chenault, Jr. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at MYERS-DURBORAW FUNERAL HOME, 136 E. Baltimore St., Taneytown, MD. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Debbie's name may be made to the , 1004 N. Juniata Street, Hollidaysburg, PA 16648 or to Carroll Hospice Dove House, 292 Stoner Ave., Westminster, MD 21157. Published in Carroll County Times on July 7, 2019