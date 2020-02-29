|
Deborah Diane Bau-gher, 71, of Taneytown, Maryland died peacefully on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at Lorien Nursing and Rehab Center in Taneytown. Born May 4, 1948 in Martinsburg, West Virginia, she was the daughter of the late Maurice and Thelma (Davis) Miller. She was the loving and devoted wife of 44 years to James C. Baugher. Deborah was a devoted and hardworking dairy farmer's wife, and enjoyed animals, especially her pet dogs. She was an avid reader. Surviving in addition to her husband James, are a brother, Lewis H. Miller of Warfordsburg, PA; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a brother, John W. Miller. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, March 2, 2020 at the MYERS-DURBORAW FUNERAL HOME, 136 E. Baltimore St., Taneytown, MD. Burial will follow in Keysville Union Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Sunday, March 1st from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
