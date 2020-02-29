Carroll County Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home
136 E Baltimore Street
Taneytown, MD 21787
410-756-6688
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home
136 E Baltimore Street
Taneytown, MD 21787
View Map
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home
136 E Baltimore Street
Taneytown, MD 21787
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 2, 2020
11:00 AM
Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home
136 E Baltimore Street
Taneytown, MD 21787
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Deborah Baugher
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Deborah Diane Baugher


1948 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Deborah Diane Baugher Obituary
Deborah Diane Bau-gher, 71, of Taneytown, Maryland died peacefully on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at Lorien Nursing and Rehab Center in Taneytown. Born May 4, 1948 in Martinsburg, West Virginia, she was the daughter of the late Maurice and Thelma (Davis) Miller. She was the loving and devoted wife of 44 years to James C. Baugher. Deborah was a devoted and hardworking dairy farmer's wife, and enjoyed animals, especially her pet dogs. She was an avid reader. Surviving in addition to her husband James, are a brother, Lewis H. Miller of Warfordsburg, PA; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a brother, John W. Miller. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, March 2, 2020 at the MYERS-DURBORAW FUNERAL HOME, 136 E. Baltimore St., Taneytown, MD. Burial will follow in Keysville Union Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Sunday, March 1st from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Published in Carroll County Times on Feb. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Deborah's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home
Download Now