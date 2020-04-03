Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Deborah Donlan. View Sign Service Information Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services 254 E Main St Westminster , MD 21157 (410)-848-7575 Send Flowers Obituary

Deborah Elaine "Debbie" Donlan, 70, of Eldersburg, died peacefully on April 1, 2020 at her home. Born on January 29, 1950 in Baltimore, she was the daughter of the late Luther Leon Fincham and Joy Romona (Grissinger) Fincham. She was married to the late Timothy Andrew "Tim" Donlan who died on April 20, 2017. Before retiring she worked for the Howard County Health Department. Debbie was an avid reader, enjoyed search word puzzles, collecting porcelain dolls and baskets, as well as, binge watching episodes of Law and Order SVU. Her passion was spending time with friends and family, especially her grandchildren. She is survived by her two daughters Terry Donlan Welker and husband Sean of Belcamp, and Kelly Mintzer and husband Samuel of Sykesville; three grandchildren Ethan Mintzer, Shannon Welker, and Justin Mintzer; three brothers Terry Fincham and wife Irla, Matthew Donlan, and Michael Purper; two sisters Frances Purper and Mary Ellis; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sister Barbara Joan Donlan, and her brother Joseph Ellis. Private services will be held at Meadow Ridge Cemetery. Contributions can be made to Carroll Hospice at 292 Stoner Avenue, Westminster, MD. 21157. Arrangements were made by Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services in Westminster.

