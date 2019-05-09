On May 3, 2019, Deborah Lou Moose of Hampstead passed away. She was the beloved daughter of Audrey D. and the late C. Dwight Moose; mother of June Turner; sister of D. David and Peggy Moose; aunt of Milo Moose; and sister in law of Cindy Moose.Deborah Lou Moose was a graduate of Eastern Vocational Technical High School. For the past three years, Debbie was a resident of Genesis Cromwell Nursing Home in Parkville, MD, where she was loved by staff and friends.The Reverend Michael C. Adams will officiate the funeral service on Saturday, May 11, at 11:00 am at Christ Lutheran Church, 16530 Trenton Road, Upperco, MD 21155.Funeral arrangements are being handled by ECKHARDT FUNERAL CHAPEL, P.A., Manchester, MD.

