1/
Deborah Marie Altomonte
1957 - 2020
Deborah Marie Altomonte, 63, of Manchester, MD, passed suddenly Monday, August 31, 2020 at the Carroll Hospital Center in Westminster, MD. Born Jan. 25, 1957 in Dundalk, MD, she was the daughter of William Francis and Helen Mae Smith Denbow. She was the wife of 20 years to Wayne Anthony Altomonte. Deborah was a graduate of the University of Maryland. She had worked at Sweetheart Cup in customer service and as an administrative assistant. Most recently she was a nondenominational minister. Surviving in addition to her husband, is a stepson, 2 sisters and 2 brothers. Services will be private. Arrangements are by the ECKHARDT FUNERAL CHAPEL P.A., Manchester, MD and online condolences may be offered at www.eckhardtfuneralchapel.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Carroll County Times on Sep. 2, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Eckhardt Funeral Chapel, P.A. of Manchester - Manchester
3296 Charmil Drive
Manchester, MD 21102
(410) 374-2626
