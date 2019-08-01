Guest Book View Sign Service Information Kenworthy Funeral Home 269 Frederick Street Hanover , PA 17331 (717)-637-6259 Viewing 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Kenworthy Funeral Home 269 Frederick Street Hanover , PA 17331 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM New Hope Faith Community Church 33 Sunday Drive Hanover , MD View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Debra K. Graf, 58, of Hanover, PA, entered God's Eternal Care on Friday, July 26 at home with her loving family by her side. Born February 22, 1961, in Hanover, PA, she was the daughter of the late Wilson E. and Beverly A. (Markle) Graf. She was the loving companion of William G. Milliner. Deb was a member of New Hope Faith Community Church. Deb was a 1979 graduate of Hanover High School, Hanover, PA, where she was a member of the baton twirlers in the marching band. She graduated in 1994 as a Certified Occupational Therapy Assistant. Deb worked as a certified occupational therapy assistant at The Brethren Home, Homewood, and Hanover Hall for over twenty-five years, and at Snyder's as a packer for the past year. Deb was a dedicated Hanover sports fan and loved attending her son, Hunter's football games, basketball games, baseball games, and track meets. She loved reading, music, and scrapbooking. In addition to her loving companion, William, Deb is survived by her loving son, Hunter G. Milliner; her brother, Brett W. Graf and his wife Dawn of New Oxford, PA; and two nieces, Kaitlyn N. Graf and Jordyn A. Graf of New Oxford, PA. A funeral service to celebrate and remember Deb's life will be held 11:00 AM, Monday, August 5, 2019 at New Hope Faith Community Church, 33 Sunday Drive, Hanover, PA, with Pastor Jim Herbert officiating. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. A viewing and time to share memories with the family will be held from 6:00-8:00 PM, Sunday, August 4, 2019 at the Kenworthy Funeral Home, Inc., 269 Frederick Street, Hanover, PA and from 10:00-11:00 AM, Monday, August 5, 2019 at the church. Memorial contributions may be made in Deb's name to the Hanover Athletic Booster Club, 401 Moul Avenue, Hanover, PA 17331.

