|
|
Debra L. McDonald, age 68, passed away peacefully at Gilchrist Hospice on Friday, November 8, 2019. Debbie retired from Giant Food as a cashier and always worked in grocery stores her entire life. Along the way she made many life long friends. She was the beloved wife of 43 years to her husband Donald. Survivors include her Aunt Loretta and Uncle Billy Seal and a very large and extended family. She was predeceased by her son Thomas William McDonald (1980-1997) and her loving parents Peggy and Thomas Tucker. A visitation will be held from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8pm on Thursday, November 14, 2019, at Haight Funeral Home & Chapel, 6416 Sykesville Road, Sykesville where a funeral service will be held on Friday, November 15, 2019, at 11am. Interment will follow in Lake View Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in her memory to , PO Box 1000, Dept 142, Memphis, TN 38148, please reference ID #11797220 in the memo of your check. Or call 1-800-922-6344.
Published in Carroll County Times on Nov. 12, 2019