Debra Jean Mann Munshower of Clearville Pa passed away peacefully at her home on February 12, 2019. Born December 17,1952 she was the daughter of Carroll Mann Jr. and Charlotte Mann. She is survived by husband Ronald Munshower. She had retired from AT&T after a successful career. She loved time with her family especially yearly vacations with her grandchildren. She enjoyed traveling and had an adventurous spirit. In addition to her husband she is survived by daughter Sheri Karan of Lynchburg Va and daughter and son in law Robin Racey and Charles of Wrightsville Pa. She had 5 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. Also surviving are brothers and sister in laws Kenny Mann and Debbie of Lincoln De. , Jerry Mann and Joyce of Westminster Md and sister and brother in law Joyce Crigger and John of Finksburg Md. and their families. She was predeceased by son in law Troy Karan and nephew Travis Mann. She will be missed by all that knew and loved her. A remembrance of her life will be held at a later date.

