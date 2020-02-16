Debra Sue Strauss (Ganoe), of Littlestown, Pennsylvania passed away on Monday, February 10, 2020 at Gettysburg Hospital in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania at the age of 64. Born on February 18, 1955 in Winchester, Virginia to the late Melvin Odell Ganoe and the late Betty Jane Ganoe (Dean). She was also predeceased by her father-in-law, Harold Lee Strauss, Sr. and brother, Melvin Odell Ganoe, Jr. She is survived by her husband of 47 years and love of her life, Harold Lee Strauss, Jr., her children that she loved deeply: Michelle L. Johnson (Strauss) and husband Jerry E. Johnson of Westminster, MD, Michael J. Strauss and wife Kirsten A. Strauss (Troutman) of Littlestown, PA; her grandchildren that she treasured deeply: Jack W. Johnson, Bryan N. Johnson, Colton M. Strauss, and Abigail J. Johnson; her mother-in-law, Catherine J. Strauss (Wideman) of Hillsville, VA; her beloved younger sister and best friend, Pamela J. Barrett and her husband William (Bill) Barrett of Mercersburg, PA; her brothers-in-law: Dr. H.G. (Mark) Strauss and wife Brenda Strauss of Hillsville, VA, William Robert Strauss and wife Evelin Strauss (Montoya Calderon) of Hillsville, VA/Owings Mills, MD; her nieces and nephews: Jonathan Strauss and wife Amanda, Dr. Julianne Cusick (Strauss) and husband Sean, Jeremy Strauss, Victoria Strauss, Julie Green (Barrett) and husband James, Rachel Trayer (Barrett) and husband Kyle, Kara Hess (Barrett) and husband Eric, Angela Hess (Barrett) and husband Ethan. The family will receive friends for a celebration of life gathering on Friday, February 21, 2020 from 6:00-9:00 pm at ECKHARDT FUNERAL CHAPEL, P.A., 3296 Charmil Drive, Manchester, MD 21102. Interment is private. Online condolences may be offered at www.eckhardtfuneralchapel.com
Published in Carroll County Times on Feb. 16, 2020