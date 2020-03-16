Della Marie Pullen, 90, of Owings Mills, MD, passed away on Friday, March 13, 2020 at her residence. Born on January 15, 1930, in Maryland, she was the daughter of the late George and Ester Sawyer Yox. Della worked many years as a drafter for Bell Atlantic. She was a caring, loving, mother and grandmother and enjoyed spending time with her family. A compassionate soul, she had a special place in her heart for animals great and small. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her. Surviving her are grandchildren: April Riddle, and Emily Pullen, great grandson: Ethan Riddle, and many loving friends and associates. She was predeceased by children: Jeffrey Keith Pullen and Jennifer Kimberly Pullen. Services and interment are private. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the Baltimore Humane Society, 1601 Nicodemus Road, Reisterstown, MD 21136. Online condolences may be offered at www.eckhardtfuneralchapel.com
Published in Carroll County Times on Mar. 16, 2020