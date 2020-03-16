Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Della Marie Pullen. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Della Marie Pullen, 90, of Owings Mills, MD, passed away on Friday, March 13, 2020 at her residence. Born on January 15, 1930, in Maryland, she was the daughter of the late George and Ester Sawyer Yox. Della worked many years as a drafter for Bell Atlantic. She was a caring, loving, mother and grandmother and enjoyed spending time with her family. A compassionate soul, she had a special place in her heart for animals great and small. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her. Surviving her are grandchildren: April Riddle, and Emily Pullen, great grandson: Ethan Riddle, and many loving friends and associates. She was predeceased by children: Jeffrey Keith Pullen and Jennifer Kimberly Pullen. Services and interment are private. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the Baltimore Humane Society, 1601 Nicodemus Road, Reisterstown, MD 21136. Online condolences may be offered at

Della Marie Pullen, 90, of Owings Mills, MD, passed away on Friday, March 13, 2020 at her residence. Born on January 15, 1930, in Maryland, she was the daughter of the late George and Ester Sawyer Yox. Della worked many years as a drafter for Bell Atlantic. She was a caring, loving, mother and grandmother and enjoyed spending time with her family. A compassionate soul, she had a special place in her heart for animals great and small. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her. Surviving her are grandchildren: April Riddle, and Emily Pullen, great grandson: Ethan Riddle, and many loving friends and associates. She was predeceased by children: Jeffrey Keith Pullen and Jennifer Kimberly Pullen. Services and interment are private. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the Baltimore Humane Society, 1601 Nicodemus Road, Reisterstown, MD 21136. Online condolences may be offered at www.eckhardtfuneralchapel.com Published in Carroll County Times on Mar. 16, 2020 Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Obituaries for Carroll County Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close