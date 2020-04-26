Guest Book View Sign Service Information Hartzler Funeral Home 11802 Liberty Road Frederick , MD 21701 (301)-898-9777 Send Flowers Obituary

Delmar Harold "Sam" Feeser, 76, of Taneytown died Friday, April 24, 2020 at his home, following an extended illness, surrounded by his family. Born May 11, 1943 in Gettysburg, PA, he was the son of the late Raymond Harold Feeser and Hilda Waltz Feeser and stepson of Patricia Feeser of Hanover. He was the husband of Helen Feeser, his wife of 54 years. He owned and operated Feeser Trucking since 1970, celebrating his 50th year in business. He enjoyed collecting antique tractors, especially Massey Harris and firetrucks. He enjoyed boating and camping. He was a member of the Taneytown Fire Department and Friends of Massey Collectors Club. Surviving, in addition to his wife and stepmother, are son and daughter-in- law, Raymond and Tina Feeser of Taneytown; brother, Daniel Feeser and wife Amy and sister, Kathy McMaster, all of Hanover; two grandchildren, Brittany Neal and husband Eddie of Taneytown and Brian Feeser and wife Jennifer of Littlestown; 4 great grandchildren Mitchell, Makenzie, Atley and Ali and numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a son, David Wayne Feeser and a sister, Beverly Ann Feeser. Services and interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Carroll County 4-H and FFA Fair, 700 Agriculture Center, Westminster, MD 21157. The family invites you to leave a message or a memory on our "tribute wall" at

