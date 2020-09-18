1/1
Deloise Diann Parsons
1949 - 2020
Deloise Diann Parsons (née Knippers) died peacefully at home on September 14, 2020 in Hampstead, Maryland at the age of 71. Diann is survived by her husband, Joseph Parsons of Hampstead; her siblings, Buddy Knippers of Dry Prong, Louisiana and Eddie Knippers of Minden, Louisiana; her children, Ross Miller of Fort Worth, Texas, Christina LeMaster of Martinsburg, West Virginia and Brenda Miller of Greenbelt, Maryland. She was also blessed by and enjoyed a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, William C. Knippers of Anacoco, Louisiana and Edna Faye Kerlin of Minden, Louisiana. Diann was born on July 17, 1949 in Oakdale, Louisiana. She graduated from Minden High School in 1967. Though born at a time when professions were not expected of women, she sought her own career, working as a paralegal for various law firms and eventually, for the state of Maryland. Her intelligence and toughness were the hallmark qualities of a remarkable life and career. While there will be no service, her family encourages mourners to make donations to the American Cancer Society.



Published in Carroll County Times on Sep. 18, 2020.
