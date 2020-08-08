1/1
Delores Weaver
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Delores's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Delores E. Weaver, 88, of Hanover, PA entered into God's eternal care on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at UPMC Hanover Hospital. Born on Tuesday, February 2, 1932 in Carroll County, she was a daughter of the late Martin A. and Mildred Feeser Mathias. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 20 years, Curtis Curvin Weaver, who died in 1973; and a sister, Mary Sheely. Delores was a member of the Manchester (MD) Baptist Church, and was employed by the Owings Manor Apartments in Reisterstown for many years before retiring in 2002 at the age of 70. She enjoyed completing puzzles, listening to church hymns and reading scripture. Her family will have many happy memories of their mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, and of Delores being "the best Mom in the world". Survivors include her three children, Patricia Martin of McSherrystown, Tony Weaver of York, and Rebecca Brewer and her husband, Dean, of Manchester, MD; six grandchildren, Christina Frey, Amanda Martin, Shawn Weaver, Lindsay Martin, Kevin Brewer and Jeannie Brewer; six great-grandchildren, Melody Kane, Bryson Weaver, Samuel and Erivine Blokzeyl, and Liberty and Justice Diehl. The funeral will be held at 11 AM on Wednesday August 12, 2020 at Panebaker Funeral Home & Cremation Care Center, Inc., 311 Broadway, Hanover. The family will receive friends at a viewing to be held one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow in Rest Haven Cemetery. In compliance with health and public safety directives, those attending the service will be required to wear masks and attendance inside the funeral home will be limited to 25 people at a time. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 35105. PanebakerFuneralHome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Carroll County Times from Aug. 8 to Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
12
Viewing
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Panebaker Funeral Home & Cremation Care Center, Inc.
Send Flowers
AUG
12
Funeral
11:00 AM
Panebaker Funeral Home & Cremation Care Center, Inc.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Panebaker Funeral Home & Cremation Care Center, Inc.
311 Broadway
Hanover, PA 17331
(717) 637-5194
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved