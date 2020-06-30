Deloris A. Lowman, 87, of Westminster, died Sunday, June 28, at her home. She was the widow of John L. Lowman who died April 4, 2004. Born April 25, 1933 in Georgetown, Deloris was the daughter of the late Fred, Sr. & Francis (Demsey) Walthall. She was a homemaker. Surviving are her four daughters: Joanne Miller of Westminster, Jean Stevens of East Berlin, Jennifer Ashley of Tennessee and Donna Bracy of Virginia; her 12 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren; her brothers, Fred and Dwight and her sisters, Margo, LeNae and Cheryl. Deloris was predeceased by her other brothers and sisters. She was a member of Bethel Assembly of God, Littletown. She loved to sing, sew, listen to gospel music and spend time with her family. Funeral Service is Thursday, July 2, at 11 A.M. at Little's Funeral Home, Littestown with Pastor Steve Kurtz officiating. Viewing is 10 - 11 A.M. Thursday at the funeral home. Interment is in Evergreen Memorial Gardens, Finksburg. Memorials in Deloris' name may be made to Bethel Assembly of God, 1125 Frederick Pike, Littlestown, PA 17340. Online condolences may be shared on www.littlesfh.com
Published in Carroll County Times on Jun. 30, 2020.