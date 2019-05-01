Dennis Joseph Strauss, 84, of Reisterstown, passed away on April 29, 2019 at his home. He was born in Sharon, PA on April 4, 1935 to the late Stephen F. and Anna (nee Karing) Strauss. He was married to Pauline E. (nee Gibson) Strauss for 63 years.Mr. Strauss was a teacher of 27 years at Western VoTech in Catonsville, MD. He enjoyed fishing, bowling, remote control racing and sporting clays. He served in the Army Reserves from 1955 to 1962.He is survived by his wife Pauline E. Strauss; son Tom Strauss; daughter Barb Strand and her husband Larry; daughter Pam Zimmerman and her husband David; grandchildren Tyler Parrish and Samantha Zimmerman.Family will receive friends at the funeral home on Sunday 2-5pm. Mass of Christian Burial on Monday, 11am at Sacred Heart Church, Glyndon. Interment in All Saints' Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Carroll Hospice, 292 Stoner Ave., Westminster, MD 21157. For additional information visit www.ElineFuneralHome.com
Published in Carroll County Times from May 1 to May 2, 2019