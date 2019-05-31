Dennis Lane Fosdick, Sr. age 66, passed away on Tuesday, May 28, 2019. He was born on March 11, 1953 to parents Archie B. and Marian J. (Elliott) Fosdick in Hampton, Virginia. He attended South Carroll High School, proudly served his country during his eight years in the Air Force and then went on to earn a bachelor's degree from Christopher Newport University. Dennis worked his entire career in Management for Auto care companies, most recently with Sear's Automotive. He will be remembered for his two loves, his family and his love of thoroughbred racehorses.Dennis is survived by his ex-wife, Michal K. Fosdick; children, Angela Fosdick, Bridget (Jason) Basso, Dennis Fosdick, Jr., David (Margaret) Fosdick; grandchildren, Stephanie Tegeler, Maggie, Jayme, and Ellie Fosdick, Nicholas, Justin, and Hannah Basso, and Dennis Fosdick III; his loving mother, Marian J. Fosdick, siblings, Sandra (Dave) Mooney, Archie (Linda) Fosdick, Cynthia Gibbons, and Allen (Francine) Fosdick.Dennis was preceded in death by his father, Archie B. Fosdick.A visitation will be held for family and friends on Saturday, June 8, 2019 from 11am to 1pm at Haight Funeral Home & Chapel, 6416 Sykesville Road, Sykesville where a funeral service will be held at 1pm following the visitation. Interment to follow at Springfield Cemetery, Sykesville.The family wishes to say a special thank you for the wonderful care that Dennis received from Hospice of Medina County.In lieu of flowers, donations in Dennis' memory can be made to Hospice of Medina County, 5075 Windfall Road, Medina, OH 44256. Published in Carroll County Times from May 31 to June 2, 2019