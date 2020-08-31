1/1
Dennis Mitchell "Denny" Smith Jr.
1943 - 2020
Dennis Mitchell "Denny" Smith, Jr., 77, of Westminster, passed away on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Carroll Hospice Dove House. Denny was born on January 19, 1943 in Carroll County, where he remained a life-long resident. He was the son of the late Dennis M. Sr., and Mary Lucretia (Ecker) Smith. He was the cherished husband of M. Darlene (Hesson) Smith, whom he married December 30, 1962. Denny graduated from Francis Scott Key High School, class of 1961. He was a dedicated employee for over 41 years at Tevis Energy, where he worked in several capacities throughout the years, retiring as a transport supervisor in 2007. He was a member of the Knights of Pythians Lodge #58. He loved his family and the times spent with them and was an especially proud fan at his grandchildren's sporting events. Surviving in addition to his wife is son David M. Smith of McSherrystown, PA; daughter and son-in-law Lisa and Tim Watkins of Westminster; grandchildren Tyler Watkins, Megan Watkins, and Connor Smith; and brother and sister-in-law Robert and Mary Ellen Smith; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by granddaughter Emily Watkins. The family will welcome family and friends on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 pm at Pritts Funeral Home and Chapel, 412 Washington Rd., Westminster. Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, September 3rd at 11am at St. Benjamin's Lutheran Church, 700 Krider's Cemetery Rd., Westminster MD, with Rev. David Schafer officiating. Interment will be in Kriders United Church of Christ Cemetery. Masks and social distancing are required at all services at the funeral home and church. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in his name to either St. Benjamin's Lutheran Church, or Carroll Hospice Dove House, 292 Stoner Ave., Westminster MD 21157. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.prittsfuneralhome.com.

Published in Carroll County Times on Aug. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
2
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Pritts Funeral Home
SEP
2
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Pritts Funeral Home
SEP
3
Funeral service
11:00 AM
St. Benjamin's Lutheran Church
Funeral services provided by
Pritts Funeral Home
412 Washington Road
Westminster, MD 21157
410-848-7533
