Dennis Joseph Wynne, 68, of Finksburg, died Friday, May 15, 2020 at home with family by his side. Born December 8, 1951 in Baltimore, he was the son of the late Mary (Savage) Wynne and James Wynne. He is survived by his beloved wife of 41 years, Lisa Michele (Lopatka) Wynne. He worked as a salesman for Auto Solutions in Owings Mills. He graduated from Mount Saint Joseph High School and was a veteran of the Navy. He was a member of St. John Catholic Church and enjoyed spending time with his family, the beach, golfing, music, and was a skilled craftsman. Besides his wife, he is survived by daughter Shannon Davis of Hampstead; sons David J. Wynne (Jessica) of Westminster; and Shawn Wynne of Hampstead; brothers and sisters Patti Wynne, Mike Wynne (Lynne), Vicki Sherman (Jay), Midge Kroll, Cathy Glass (Jimmy), Kevin Wynne (Beth), and Brian Wynne (Karen); grandchildren Rece, Owen, Connor, Colton, Avery and Landon, father-in-law John Lopatka, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law Jack Lopatka, Cindy Scheinholtz (Mike), Victor Lopatka (Susan), Carla Aspril (Robb) and Beth Weitzel (Kurt). Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a sister Maureen Wynne and brother-in-law Buck Kroll. The family will receive friends on Friday, May 22, 2020 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 9 p.m. at Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services, 254 E. Main St., Westminster. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, June 1, 2020 at St. John Catholic Church, 43 Monroe St., Westminster. Interment will follow at Meadow Branch Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to the American Cancer Society at www.cancer.org or Carroll Hospice, 292 Stoner Ave., Westminster, MD 21157. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.FLETCHERFUNERALHOME.net.
Published in Carroll County Times on May 17, 2020.