Denny "Wrong Way" Ross,67, of Owings Mills passed peacefully surrounded by her friends and family on February 3, 2020 at her home in Owings Mills. Denny was born on August 7, 1952 in Baltimore, Maryland to the late Joseph Salmon and Peggy Cramer Salmon. She was married to the late Alan Ross. Denny was a waitress for the Full Moon Pub and Grill for 15 years. She enjoyed motorcycle road trips, camping, hiking and kayaking. She was a founder of the Ladies in the Wind Motorcycle Club. Denny is survived by her daughter and son in law, Shannon Jones and Larry of Owings Mills, grandchildren, William Taylor of Owings Mills, Corey Sprinkle of Hanover, PA and Dylan Taylor of Halethorpe. In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by her son William J. Taylor. Friends may call at Eline Funeral Home, 11824 Reisterstown Road, Reisterstown, MD on Saturday, February 8, 2020 11am to 12pm. Service will be held at 12pm at the funeral home. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Baltimore Humane Society, 1601 Nicodemus Road, Reisterstown, MD 21136. Online condolences may be sent to www.ElineFuneralHome.com
Published in Carroll County Times on Feb. 6, 2020