Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Derek Sinnott. View Sign

Derek Deallen Sinnott, age 31, of Union Bridge, died unexpectedly Saturday, March 2, 2019 at his home.Born December 22, 1987 in Baltimore, he was the son of Pamela Sue Sinnott and Darrell Costley.Derek was a 2006 graduate of Francis Scott Key High School. He was most recently employed with K. Neal Industries of Gaithersburg, working as a diesel mechanic. He enjoyed shooting pool, going to car shows, cars and John Deere tractors, and loved spending time with his family.Also surviving are his grandparents, Sonny and Linda Sinnott of Union Bridge; brothers, Seaven Gordon III of Union Bridge, Quinton Sinnott and wife Heather of Uniontown, and two brothers from Pennsylvania; uncle and aunt, Jr. and Robin Crushong of Gettysburg, PA; cousins, Brent, Briana and Austin Crushong of Gettysburg, and Kayden, Ciannah and Cheyenne Sinnott of Uniontown; numerous other aunts, uncles and cousins; and girlfriend, Brandy Fletcher of Taneytown.He was preceded in death by his great-grandmother, Armatha "Granny" Crushong; and aunt, Penny Sinnott.A memorial service will be held at a later date at the Union Bridge Firemen's Building, 8 W. Locust Street, Union Bridge.The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "tribute wall" at

Derek Deallen Sinnott, age 31, of Union Bridge, died unexpectedly Saturday, March 2, 2019 at his home.Born December 22, 1987 in Baltimore, he was the son of Pamela Sue Sinnott and Darrell Costley.Derek was a 2006 graduate of Francis Scott Key High School. He was most recently employed with K. Neal Industries of Gaithersburg, working as a diesel mechanic. He enjoyed shooting pool, going to car shows, cars and John Deere tractors, and loved spending time with his family.Also surviving are his grandparents, Sonny and Linda Sinnott of Union Bridge; brothers, Seaven Gordon III of Union Bridge, Quinton Sinnott and wife Heather of Uniontown, and two brothers from Pennsylvania; uncle and aunt, Jr. and Robin Crushong of Gettysburg, PA; cousins, Brent, Briana and Austin Crushong of Gettysburg, and Kayden, Ciannah and Cheyenne Sinnott of Uniontown; numerous other aunts, uncles and cousins; and girlfriend, Brandy Fletcher of Taneytown.He was preceded in death by his great-grandmother, Armatha "Granny" Crushong; and aunt, Penny Sinnott.A memorial service will be held at a later date at the Union Bridge Firemen's Building, 8 W. Locust Street, Union Bridge.The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "tribute wall" at www.hartzlerfuneralhome.com Published in Carroll County Times on Mar. 5, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Carroll County Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close