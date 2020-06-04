Destiny Rose Kolb died unexpectedly Thursday May 21, 2020 at the age of 19. She was born June 4, 2000 and would have celebrated her 20th birthday today. Destiny graduated from Carroll County Public Schools and was enrolled to begin college in the fall. Destiny was a strong and determined young woman who chose her own path in life. Although her decisions sometimes resulted in tough situations, she always came out on top. As a child she loved basketball and music, passions she maintained into adulthood. She wrote and recorded her own songs that touched on the struggles and aspirations of her life. She loved spending time with her family and friends. She loved to laugh, and she was working hard to build a life of success and happiness. As we've heard again and again in the outpouring of grief and support surrounding her death "There was something about Destiny" that made her special, made her stand out and endeared her to all who knew her. The loss of her life leaves a hole in our hearts for "Grief is just love with no place to go." She is survived by her parents, Charles Wayne and Barbara Kolb; her siblings, Derek, Angela and husband Erin, Melissa and husband James, Christopher and wife Christine, and Isabel and wife Trudy. She is also survived by her birth parents Jennifer Johnson and Michael Foster; her siblings Brett, Brooke and Lmani; her grandparents Michelle and Daniel (deceased) Wheeler; her great-grandmother Faye Beber; as well as numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.



