Devin Wolfgang Miller, 26, of Finksburg, passed away on Friday, March 6, 2020 of natural causes. Born May 26, 1993 in Murrieta, CA, to Cynthia and Robert Miller. Raised in Maryland by Cynthia Miller and John Cook, Devin was a graduate of Westminster High School Class of 2011. As a boy, he loved all kinds of sports and grew to love the outdoors. The Morgan Run trails and Pretty Boy Dam were among his favorite places. Music was his life, he especially enjoyed playing his guitar. He will be missed for his kindness and great sense of humor. In addition to his parents, he is survived by his loving girlfriend Maggie Schroeder and his many pseudo brothers, sisters, and soulmates. The family will welcome friends on Saturday, March 14, 2020 from 2pm until the start of a short service at 4pm at Pritts Funeral Home and Chapel, 412 Washington Road, Westminster, MD 21157. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to World Wildlife Fund, 1250 24TH Street, N.W. P.O. Box 97180, Washington, DC 20090 www.worldwildlife.org/support/donate and/or to the Maryland Heroin Awareness Advocates, 6608 Freedom Avenue, Sykesville, MD 21784 www.mdheroinawareness.org
Published in Carroll County Times on Mar. 11, 2020