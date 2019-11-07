Diane Amspacher, 73, of Millersville, passed away on October 18, 2019 at the Oak Leaf Manor South in Millersville, PA. Born November 13, 1945 in Baltimore, MD, she was the daughter of the late Jackson and Euna (Shanks) Forrester. wife of late Vernon Ray Amspacher. Mother of late daughter Lisa Marie Sadowski and late son Mark Jackson Amspacher. She was a graduate of Manchester High School, class of '63. She enjoyed golfing, camping, traveling the country, playing with her dogs, collecting bear figurines, and spending time with her grandchildren. Surviving are her granddaughter, Stefanie Gray of Washington, DC; grandson, Alan Sadowski of Taneytown, MD; sister, E. Sylvia Shriner of Lancaster, PA; sister Irene Landry of Beaufort , SC; sister Ann Keeran of Biggersville, PA. A Memorial Service will be held on November 9, 2019 at Eline Funeral Home, Hampstead, MD from 12pm-2pm. Interment will be in St. David's UCC Cemetery at a later date.
Published in Carroll County Times on Nov. 7, 2019