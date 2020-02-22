Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Diane Lynn Cruey. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Diane Lynn Cruey age 70, of Auburndale Florida passed away on Wednesday, February 19, 2020, at her home with family by her side and her best friend for 57 years, Frances Varela. Diane fought an 8-month battle with cancer. Born July 7, 1949, in Baltimore, MD she was the daughter of the late William Henry and Lillian Mary Wills. She was the mother of the late Tina Diane White who died in 2011 and the grandmother of the late Sonia Marsh who died in 1995. She was the devoted wife of Billy Cruey. Diane was a homemaker and enjoyed cooking, gardening, bowling, and her dancing shoes. She especially enjoyed spending time with family. Family always came first with Diane. She would tell you "Being a family means you are part of something wonderful. It means you will be loved for the rest of your life". Surviving in addition to her husband, Billy, are daughters, Renae Williams (Craig Williams), Marlene Shaneybrook (Greg Shaneybrook), Mary Rill (Earl Hare), Alicia Cage (Brad Cage), and sons Bruce Carter (Mary Wiley), John Marcum III (Candice Marcum), and son-in-law Brian White. She is survived by a brother William Wills (Debbie Wills) and a sister Juanita Rosso (Frank Rosso). She is survived by her sister-in-law Ellen Amond, Jeanne Wilson (Lynn Wilson), brother-in law Tracey Cruey (Wanda Cruey) and Jack Cruey. Diane enjoyed caring for her 19 grandchildren: Chrystal Medlock ( Logan Medlock), Bruce Carter, Vincent Carter, Ryan Dell (Megan Dell), Rachael Dell, Craig Williams Jr, Thomas Williams, Jessica Watts (Bryan Watts), Amanda Warner (Bill Warner), Molly Pickard, Gordy Marsh III, Dylan White, Harper Cage, Giddeon Cage, John Marcum IV, Liam Marcum, Karter Marcum and Bella Marcum. She is also survived by 11 great grandchildren. A celebration of Life is being planned at Diane's favorite park, Colt Creek Park in Lakeland Florida. In Lieu of flowers, the family request that memorial contributions be made to the Moffitt Cancer Center Foundation in Honor of Diane Cruey. Moffitt Cancer Center Foundation: 12902 Magnolia Drive, Tampa, FL 33612





