Diane Ruth Serio, of Westminster, passed away at her home surrounded by her loved ones on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at the age of 74. She had succumbed to a 10-year illness with Frontal temporal Dementia (PICKS Disease). She was born in Catonsville, MD., to the late Leroy Lerch and Ruth Flynn Lerch. Beloved wife of 38 years to Michael B. (Nusinov) Serio, and loving children Debbie Wacker, Greg Wacker and wife Care, Carrie (Serio) Breuer and husband Jim Breuer, Joseph R. Serio and wife Sheena (Stihel), Karen Hatfield and husband Chad Mellendick. Her adored grandchildren Aja, Jude, Aubrie, Kohen, Elliott, Tatiana & Dutch, were the loves of her life. Diane was a graduate of Catonsville High School in 1962. She worked for NSA, Hutzlers, Weis Markets, Children's Place, and Carlton Cards. She loved to travel, and loved her cats and dogs. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 from 10:00 to 11:30 am at Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services, 254 East Main Street, Westminster. A Funeral service will begin at 11:30 with Daniel Benton officiating. Interment will follow at Evergreen Memorial Gardens in Finksburg. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Dove House, Carroll Hospice, 292 Stoner Avenue, Westminster, MD. 21157 or The Baltimore Humane Society, 1601 Nicodemus Road, Reisterstown, MD 21136.

Diane Ruth Serio, of Westminster, passed away at her home surrounded by her loved ones on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at the age of 74. She had succumbed to a 10-year illness with Frontal temporal Dementia (PICKS Disease). She was born in Catonsville, MD., to the late Leroy Lerch and Ruth Flynn Lerch. Beloved wife of 38 years to Michael B. (Nusinov) Serio, and loving children Debbie Wacker, Greg Wacker and wife Care, Carrie (Serio) Breuer and husband Jim Breuer, Joseph R. Serio and wife Sheena (Stihel), Karen Hatfield and husband Chad Mellendick. Her adored grandchildren Aja, Jude, Aubrie, Kohen, Elliott, Tatiana & Dutch, were the loves of her life. Diane was a graduate of Catonsville High School in 1962. She worked for NSA, Hutzlers, Weis Markets, Children's Place, and Carlton Cards. She loved to travel, and loved her cats and dogs. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 from 10:00 to 11:30 am at Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services, 254 East Main Street, Westminster. A Funeral service will begin at 11:30 with Daniel Benton officiating. Interment will follow at Evergreen Memorial Gardens in Finksburg. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Dove House, Carroll Hospice, 292 Stoner Avenue, Westminster, MD. 21157 or The Baltimore Humane Society, 1601 Nicodemus Road, Reisterstown, MD 21136. Published in Carroll County Times on Oct. 8, 2019

