Diane Michelle Warch, 43, of Taneytown, MD died peacefully on Monday, December 23, 2019 at her home surrounded by her loving family. Born June 6, 1976 in Westminster, MD, she was the daughter of Charlene (Schweinsberg) Fitzgerald of Westminster and the late Charles Michael Fitzgerald. She was the devoted wife of Larry Warch. They were married for 16 years. Diane was a graduate of Westminster High School, class of '94, and Towson University, where she earned a degree in Actuarial Science. She was a Claims Representative for State Farm Insurance in Frederick, MD for almost 20 years. She was an active supporter of M.A.D.D. (Mothers Against Drunk Driving). She enjoyed reading, scrapbooking, collecting Disney memorabilia and visiting Disney World in Florida. Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her children. Surviving, in addition to her husband Larry and her mother Charlene, are sons, Alexander and Nicholas; sister, Sandra Willcox of Westminster; brother, David Fitzgerald and wife Jennifer of Westminster; and nieces and nephews, Madelyn Willcox and Gavin, Sean and Sophia Grace Fitzgerald. She was predeceased by her daughter, Emma. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at MYERS-DURBORAW FUNERAL HOME, 136 E. Baltimore St., Taneytown, MD. Burial will follow at Evergreen Memorial Gardens in Finksburg. The family will receive friends on Friday, December 27th from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Trisomy 18 Foundation at trisomy18.org or to The Susan G. Koman Foundation at komen.org. The family wishes to thank the James M. Stockman Cancer Institute and the University of Maryland Medical Center for their compassionate care.
Published in Carroll County Times on Dec. 24, 2019