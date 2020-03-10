Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dianna L. Thomas. View Sign Service Information Geiple Funeral Home 53 Main Street Glen Rock , PA 17327 (717)-235-6822 Send Flowers Obituary

Dianna L. Thomas, 68, of Shrewsbury, died Sunday, March 8, 2020, at her home. A Funeral Service will be held 11:00 AM Thursday March 12, 2020, at New Hope Fissel's United Church of Christ, 3426 Fissels Church Rd, Glen Rock, with her pastor, the Rev. Dr. David Stewart officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Viewings will be held from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 PM Wednesday at Geiple Funeral Home, Inc. 53 Main St., Glen Rock and from 10 to 11 AM Thursday at the church. Dianna was born on November 5, 1951, in Hanover, a daughter of the late John W. Thomas, Jr. and Mary E. (Barrick) Thomas. She worked in Laundry and Housekeeping at Longview Nursing Home and Carroll County Hospital for 15 years. Dianna was an active member of New Hope Fissel's UCC, Glen Rock, where she enjoyed serving as a greeter, helping with fund raisers such as suppers, soup sales, and blankets for the needy and attending their special music events. She also volunteered at SpiriTrust Lutheran, Shrewsbury, where she helped in the dining room and laundry. Dianna enjoyed walks, playing BINGO, going to the beach, and traveling to Ocean City, MD. She truly loved life, surrounded by loving friends and family and enjoying the many friendships she made within her community and beyond. Dianna leaves behind a sister, Jane M. Thomas of York; three brothers, Jeffrey L. Thomas of Glen Rock, Rickey J. Thomas of New Freedom, and John W. Thomas III of Manchester, MD; a niece; and several nephews. Memorial contributions may be made to New Hope Fissel's Church, 3426 Fissels Church Rd, Glen Rock, PA 17327; or to , 501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Condolences may be shared at

