Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dianna Lynn Williams. View Sign

Dianna Lynn Williams, 73, of Westminster, and formerly of Ellicott City, passed away on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at Carroll Hospice Dove House.Dianna was born on November 13, 1945 in Baltimore and was the daughter of the late Jesse Filmore and Ursula Delores (Sturgeon) Yingling. She was the beloved wife of David Willard Williams, whom she married on September 2, 1967.Dianna was a graduate of the Institute of Notre Dame, and received her associate degree in radiology technology from The University of Maryland Professional School of Radiology. Dianna worked as an x-ray technician at several diagnostic centers in the Baltimore area until her retirement. She enjoyed reading and was a member of St. John Catholic Church. She was a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother- whom adored her family and the time spent with them.In addition to her husband she is survived by daughter and son-in-law Karen Michele Gorelick and Richard of Reisterstown; daughter-in-law Danielle Williams of Frederick; grandchildren Emily and Tristan Williams and Kevin Gorelick; and sister Ethel Fleck of Ellicott City.Dianna was predeceased by her parents; son Mark David Williams; and sister Patricia Gross.The family will welcome friends on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 pm at Pritts Funeral Home and Chapel, 412 Washington Rd., Westminster. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, March 20th at 11 am and a eulogy beginning at 10:50 am at St. John Catholic Church, 43 Monroe St., Westminster. Interment will be in Crest Lawn Memorial Gardens, Marriottsville.Online condolences may be offered to the family at

Dianna Lynn Williams, 73, of Westminster, and formerly of Ellicott City, passed away on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at Carroll Hospice Dove House.Dianna was born on November 13, 1945 in Baltimore and was the daughter of the late Jesse Filmore and Ursula Delores (Sturgeon) Yingling. She was the beloved wife of David Willard Williams, whom she married on September 2, 1967.Dianna was a graduate of the Institute of Notre Dame, and received her associate degree in radiology technology from The University of Maryland Professional School of Radiology. Dianna worked as an x-ray technician at several diagnostic centers in the Baltimore area until her retirement. She enjoyed reading and was a member of St. John Catholic Church. She was a wonderful wife, mother and grandmother- whom adored her family and the time spent with them.In addition to her husband she is survived by daughter and son-in-law Karen Michele Gorelick and Richard of Reisterstown; daughter-in-law Danielle Williams of Frederick; grandchildren Emily and Tristan Williams and Kevin Gorelick; and sister Ethel Fleck of Ellicott City.Dianna was predeceased by her parents; son Mark David Williams; and sister Patricia Gross.The family will welcome friends on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 pm at Pritts Funeral Home and Chapel, 412 Washington Rd., Westminster. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, March 20th at 11 am and a eulogy beginning at 10:50 am at St. John Catholic Church, 43 Monroe St., Westminster. Interment will be in Crest Lawn Memorial Gardens, Marriottsville.Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.prittsfuneralhome.com Funeral Home Pritts Funeral Home

412 Washington Road

Westminster , MD 21157

410-848-7533 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Carroll County Times on Mar. 16, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Carroll County Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close