Dixie Louise (Sexton) Petrie, 72 of Mt. Airy passed unexpectedly Monday, September 16, 2019 at Carroll Hospital Center. She was born May 3, 1947 in Whitesburg, KY the daughter of the late Richard Sexton and late Nanabelle Sexton. She was an Administrative Assistant and Payroll Processor for Guardian Fire Protection, loved cats, was an avid reader and a movie buff. Surviving are son Michael Aaron Petrie of Mt. Airy, sister and brother-in-law Alice Virginia and Ken Dyer of Mt. Airy, MD, brother and sister-in-law Robert David and Bobbie Sexton of Middle River. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by brother Hubert Sexton and Julia Margaret Johnson. Memorial Services will take place Saturday, September 28, 2019 3:00 PM at BURRIER-QUEEN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, P.A., 1212 W. Old Liberty Rd. Winfield, MD 21784. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Humane Society of Carroll County, 2517 Littlestown Pike Westminster, MD 21158 or American Diabetes Association, PO Box 13067 Alexandria, VA 22312 www.burrier-queen.com
Published in Carroll County Times on Sept. 21, 2019