|
|
Dolores Murray Campbell, age 86 of Sykesville, Md. passed away Sunday, December 29, 2019 at Carroll Hospice Dove House in Westminster. Born March 16, 1933 in Newton, MA, she was the daughter of the late Newman Joshua Shifflett and the late Laura Murray Shifflett. She was the wife of the late Donald Huel Campbell. Dolores will be remembered for her joyful heart, unmatched kindness, and the Christ-like love she always showed others. She was a testament to her faith, and adored by family, friends, and community. Growing up in the Depression Era, Dolores' father worked for the Tennessee Valley Authority as a supervisor of the construction of dams. Her father's job moved the family to many different states like New York, Connecticut, Alabama, Tennessee, and North Carolina. Her family later settled as farmers in the Williamsport, Md. area. Largely dairy farmers, the family lived and worked at a few different farms. Their dairy cows supplied milk to the Hershey Chocolate Company. Springfield Farm, now a museum and home to one of the largest barns in the state of Maryland, was once her family's farm and was believed to have been visited by George Washington who frequented the area. In her childhood, Dolores enjoyed playing with paper dolls, drawing, and reading Disney comic books. No stranger to hard work, she helped on the family farm, raised and sold turkeys, and milked cows before and after school. As a young woman, Dolores became interested in missionary work as well as drawing professionally. She married her husband Donald in 1954 and they raised two girls together. She and her husband built the home they lived in from the ground up. Dolores worked for and retired from Springfield State Hospital Center where she had been a housekeeping supervisor. Later in life, she was blessed to have visited the Holy Land twice. Dolores enjoyed spending time with her family, attending church, antiquing, traveling, camping, reading and sipping coffee. She was always planning her next great adventure, and will be greatly missed as the family's beloved matriarch. Surviving are daughters Diane E. Green and her husband Neil, and Debra Gillespie and her husband John P. Gillespie, Jr., grandchildren Meghan Gillespie, Kelly Gillespie, John Gillespie, III, Randy Green, Thomas Green, Michael Green and Nina Green-Watts, and great grandchildren Penelope and Evangeline Watts, and Austin, Cody, and Dylan Green, and by her sisters Melinda Tolley, Judy Carbaugh, and Patsy Mills. She was predeceased by her brother Newman Shifflett, and by her sister Sandra Swope. The family will receive friends on Thursday, January 2, 2020 from 2-4pm and 6-8pm at Haight Funeral Home & Chapel, 6416 Sykesville Rd., Sykesville. Funeral services will be held on Friday, January 3, 2020 at 1:00 PM at the funeral home. Interment in Evergreen Memorial Gardens, Finksburg. Memorial contributions may be made to The Shepherd's Staff at shepstaff.org, or Human Services Programs of Carroll County, Inc. at www.hspinc.org.
Published in Carroll County Times on Jan. 1, 2020