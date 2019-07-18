Dolores "Doe" Tunner Carson, 92, of Westminster, passed away on Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at Sun Valley Assisted Living. Born March 16, 1927 in Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of the late Charles Tunner and Josephine Kradjel Tunner. She was the loving wife of the late Edward Joseph Carson, who passed away on Nov. 25, 1976. Prior to retiring she was a music teacher and taught for more than 30 years in Carroll County. Dolores loved traveling, especially to Austria and Hungary where she had family. She enjoyed exploring genealogy with her beloved sister, Joan Jones. Dolores is survived by her son Edward Carson of Lutherville Timonium; brother-in-law Bruce Jones; nephews Craig, Keith and Scott Jones and best friend Patricia Stansbury. She was predeceased by her sister Joan Jones. The family will receive friends on Saturday, July 20, 2019 from 9 to 10 a.m. with a memorial service to begin at 10 a.m. at Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services, 254 E. Main St., Westminster. Inurnment will follow at Meadow Branch Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Carroll Hospice, 292 Stoner Avenue, Westminster, MD 21157 in memory of Dolores.
Published in Carroll County Times on July 18, 2019