Dolores M. Roberson, 87, of Union Bridge, Maryland, went home to be with her Lord on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 surrounded by her loving family at Country Companions Assisted Living in Taneytown. Born on October 20, 1931 in Pleasant Valley, MD, she was the daughter of the late Denton E. and Esther R. (Angell) Powell. She was the wife of the late Jesse L. Roberson, who predeceased her in 2004. Dolores was a graduate of Taneytown High School class of 1948. She was retired in 1993 as a proofreader with the U.S. Census Bureau. She was a very active member of Frizzellburg Bible Church and enjoyed singing in the choir. Surviving are son, Kevin L. Roberson and wife Sheri of Union Bridge; daughter, Sherrie L. Harrison and husband Wesley of Union Bridge; former daughter-in-law, Ann Roberson of Littlestown; grandchildren, Mark Harrison, Laura Vitaliz, Vicky Moore, Valerie Hill, and Keri McDevitt; 4 great-grandchildren with 3 more on the way. She was predeceased by a brother, Marlin Powell. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Frizzellburg Bible Church, 1905 Frizzellburg Rd., Westminster, MD with Pastor Andrew Reisberg officiating. Burial will follow in Pleasant Valley Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Friday, July 19th from 4-8 p.m. at the MYERS-DURBORAW FUNERAL HOME, 136 E. Baltimore St., Taneytown, MD. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Frizzellburg Bible Church Scholarship Fund, 1905 Frizzellburg Rd., Westminster, MD 21158. Published in Carroll County Times on July 18, 2019