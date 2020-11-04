1/1
Dolores Patten
1936 - 2020
Dolores "Dee" Patten (nee Reilly), age 84, passed away peacefully at her home on November 1, 2020 after a long battle with lung cancer. Dee was born on June 12, 1936 in Mt. Vernon, N.Y. to Lawrence and Mina Reilly (nee Irwin). She was a resident of Carroll County for over 20 years and a member of Emory United Methodist Church, where she served as president of the United Methodist Women's Ministry for several years. As a vital part of the church, the United Methodist Women are supportive of all of the church's mission and outreach programs, including the Shoebox Ministry, Easter Baskets at Shepherd's Staff, The Linus Project and Wonderful Wednesday Night Dinners. In her role as president, Dee hosted Holiday parties, BBQ's and game nights. She also served on the church's finance committee for many years. Before retiring, Dee held various positions including several years working as a paramedic. She enjoyed going out to eat with the "lunch bunch", antiquing, visiting tea rooms, daytrips with friends, entertaining and watching Judge Judy. She loved dogs and is survived by her latest rescue named Lily. Proceeded in death by her husband, George C. Patten. In addition to her companion of over 20 years, Robert Schulze, she is also survived by her son, Glen Williams and his wife Sarah, daughter-in-law, Lisa Williams, grandsons, Adam and Kyle Williams and great-granddaughters, Ryler and Roane, stepbrother, Thomas Nolan and cousin, Marge Poland. Also survived by many loving family members of the Schulze, Patten and Irwin families. Special thanks to her home health aides, Tara Clutter and Kim Conaway for providing such exceptional care. A visitation will be held on Friday, November 6, 2020, 10:00 am - 12:00 pm at Eline Funeral Home, 2901 Bloom Rd, Finksburg, MD. A private graveside service will be held at Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to the Carroll County Humane Society. To leave online condolences go to www.elinefh.com

Published in Carroll County Times on Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
6
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Eline Funeral Home
Eline Funeral Home
2901 Bloom Rd
Finksburg, MD 21048
