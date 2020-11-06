1/1
Dolores Sinnott
1930 - 2020
Dolores Fay (Shipley) Sinnott, 90, of Westminster, passed away Thursday, November 5, 2020 at Carroll Hospice Dove House. Born September 13, 1930 in Carroll County, she was the daughter of the late Roger F. and Mary Ellen Wagner Shipley. She was the loving and devoted wife of the late William "Bill" Thomas Sinnott. She graduated from Westminster High School in 1947. She was employed for five years by the Westminster Division of the Maryland Water Works Company. After raising her family she worked in food service at Westminster High School for 31 years. She was a member of St. John Catholic Church. In her younger years she enjoyed duck pin bowling at Modern Recreation. She is survived by children Kevin S. Sinnott (Kathlyn), Steven T. Sinnott (Laura) and Sharon E. Helwig (Gary), grandsons William, Daniel, Craig and Michael Sinnott, Jonathan Helwig and Daniel McCann. She was predeceased by an infant daughter Kathleen Fay Sinnott. The family will receive friends on Monday, November 9, 2020 from 5 to 8 p.m. at Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services, 254 E. Main St., Westminster. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at 11 a.m. at St. John Catholic Church, 43 Monroe St., Westminster. Interment will follow at St. John Cemetery.

Published in Carroll County Times on Nov. 6, 2020.
