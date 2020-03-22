Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dominic Louis Conoscenti. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Dominic Louis Conoscenti, 91, of Westminster and formerly of Timonium, passed away on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, at Brightview Westminster Ridge, surrounded by his loving family. Born December 20, 1928 in Baltimore, MD, he was the son of the late Pietro and Fortunata Maria Gussio Conoscenti. Dominic was the husband of the late Virginia C. Gunther Conoscenti, his loving wife of 62 years. Dominic graduated from Baltimore Polytechnic in 1948. He went on to graduate from University of Maryland in 1952 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Criminology. He then enlisted in the Army, serving for 2 years at Camp Gordon, GA. After returning to Baltimore, he went on to graduate from Johns Hopkins University in 1968, with a Bachelor of Science degree in Industrial Engineering. Dominic worked more than 24 years for AT&T at the Western Electric Baltimore Works Cable Plant, retiring in 1984 as a Department Chief. He continued his career at Westinghouse in Hunt Valley for several more years until retiring in 1991. Dominic was a member of the Point Breeze Credit Union for more than 58 years; serving on the Supervisory Committee for 10 years and as a member of the Board of Directors for 21 years. He also volunteered at numerous American Red Cross Blood Drive events. Dominic was a lifelong baseball fan and cheered for his hometown Orioles in both World Series winning seasons as well as the challenging ones. He enjoyed watching sports, especially his hometown teams including the Orioles, Colts, Ravens and all of the youth league sports his grandchildren participated in. He also enjoyed reading, listening to music, traveling, playing games, spending time at Bethany Beach, going to Camden Yards, home improvement projects, working on his cars, and spending time with his friends from Coventry and his care team from Right at Home and Brightview. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family. He was a proud father and grandfather and loved spending time with his children, grandchildren and all the family pets. He was a parishioner at St. John Catholic Church in Westminster. Surviving are his daughters Donna Conoscenti of Eldersburg, and Lisa Sprangel and husband Russell of Westminster; grandchildren Ryan Sprangel and Kelly Sprangel and extended family. He was laid to rest in a private service at Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to the of Greater Maryland, 1850 York Road, Suite D, Timonium, MD 21093





