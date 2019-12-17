Domonica Ciaccio, 82, of Sykesville, died Saturday, December 14, 2019, at the Dove House surrounded in the loving presence of her family. Born July 22, 1937 in Illinois, she was the daughter of the late Anthony Salvati, Sr. and the late Geneva Wagher Salvati. Domonica was ambitious, independent and an entrepreneur. Her proudest achievement was opening and running Headliners Studio of Dance/ Variety Productions. She was also an excellent cook with many secret recipes especially her meatballs and Caesar salad. She loved to cook for family get together s and occasionally hosted cooking classes for her grand children. She is survived by her three children Lita, Luanne and Leonard Ciaccio, grandchildren Tricia, Nicole, Joseph and Vito, great grandchildren Krystina, Jayden, Siena, Gabriel, Noah, Ava, Domonic, Elena and Addison and great great grandson Carson. The family was proud to represent five generations. She was preceded in death by siblings Ralph, Lita, Dominic and Anthony Salvati, Jr., her grandson Michael Wheeler, and the loss of her two infants Anthony and a baby girl. The family will receive friends on Thursday, December 19th from 7-9 pm at the Jeffrey N. Zumbrun Funeral Home, 6028 Sykesville Road, Eldersburg. The funeral service will be held on Friday, December 20, 11:30 am at the funeral home. Interment will follow in Lake View Memorial Park. If preferred in lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Batten Disease Support and Research, 2789 Airport Drive, Suite 342, Columbus, Ohio 43219. Please specify donation is for research. Online condolences may be offered at www.jnzumbrunfuneralhome.com
Published in Carroll County Times on Dec. 17, 2019