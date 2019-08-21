Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Don Albright Jr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Don Albright Jr, 58, of Hampstead, MD, passed away Monday, August 12, 2019 at Carroll Hospital Center, surrounded by family. Born March 15, 1961 in Dubois, PA, he was the son of Don and Karen (Bedell) Albright, Sr also of Hampstead. He was married to to Melissa (Binegar) Albright on August 8, 1997. Surviving in addition to his wife and parents are daughter Camryn Albright and her boyfriend Ben Singer; sister Deb and brother in law Chris Clark; niece Nicole and her spouse Brandi Herring. Don graduated from North Carroll High School class of '79 where he excelled in track and football. He earned his degree in Respiratory Therapy from CCBC and was a member of St. Mark's Lutheran church. Don was passionate about his favorite dog "Little man" and was an avid fly fisherman. He spent many hours creating and tying his own flies. Don was preceded in death by his grandmother, Margaret (Peg) Albright. No services are being held at this time as we honor Don's wishes to donate himself to enhance the future of medical research. In lieu of flowers should family and friends desire, contributions can be made to Carroll Community College on behalf of Camryn Albright to continue in her father's footsteps to serve others in the medical community.

