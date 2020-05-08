Don David Wooden
1947 - 2020
Don David Wooden, Sr., age 72, of Eldersburg, died Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at Carroll Hospital Center in Westminster. Born July 20, 1947 in Baltimore, he was the son of the late Don and Evelyn Wooden. He was the husband of 52 years of Linda Wooden. Surviving in addition to his wife are sons and daughter-in-law, Don David, Jr. and Lisa Wooden and Richard Allen Wooden; and sister and brother-in-law, Diane and Tim Kenney. Due to the current Covid 19 pandemic a memorial gathering will be held at a later date. Please refer to the funeral home website below for updated service information.

Published in Carroll County Times on May 8, 2020.
May 8, 2020
My prayers are with Dons family at this time . Had many great times with Woody . He was a true friend and will be missed. Rest In Peace my friend.
Walt Talbott
Friend
May 7, 2020
Diane, I'm so sorry to hear of the loss of your brother. You and your family are in my thoughts and prayers.
Cheryl Novak
