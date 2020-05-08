Don David Wooden, Sr., age 72, of Eldersburg, died Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at Carroll Hospital Center in Westminster. Born July 20, 1947 in Baltimore, he was the son of the late Don and Evelyn Wooden. He was the husband of 52 years of Linda Wooden. Surviving in addition to his wife are sons and daughter-in-law, Don David, Jr. and Lisa Wooden and Richard Allen Wooden; and sister and brother-in-law, Diane and Tim Kenney. Due to the current Covid 19 pandemic a memorial gathering will be held at a later date. Please refer to the funeral home website below for updated service information.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store