Don Allen Guyton, 69, of Hanover, passed Tues, March 26, at his home after an extended battle with Dementia. He was the husband of Sharlotte A. (Ebaugh) Guyton for 47 years. Born Feb 25, 1950 in Frederick, Don was the son of the late Edgar & Verna (Eyler) Guyton. He was a 1968 graduate of Francis Scott Key High School and was a stair builder at Taney Stair & Almega Manufacturing.Surviving in addition to his wife are his brother, Bruce Guyton & Linda of Lovetttsville, VA; his sisters Jean Bollinger & Bobby of Needmore; his in-laws: Sharon Graham, Richard Ebaugh & Debbie, Dennis Ebaugh & Elaine, Phillip Ebaugh & Nina, Brian and Don Ebaugh, Nancy & Tom Miller; his Aunt Dorothy Lease and many nieces, nephews and cousins. His hobbies included oil painting, wood working, golfing, music, playing instruments and spending time with his family. He loved his cats: Pitch, Patch, Cole & Jayden.Funeral Service is Saturday, March 30, at 11 A.M. at Little's Funeral Home, Littlestown, with The Rev. Jared M. Pankhurst of Taneytown Baptist Church, officiating. Viewing is Friday 6 – 8 P.M. at the funeral home. Interment is in Keysville Union Cemetery. Memorials in Don's name may be made to: Adams County SPCA, 11 Goldenville Rd., Gettysburg, PA 17325 or , P.O. Box 1000 Dept 142, Memphis, TN 38101-9908.

34 Maple Avenue

Littlestown , PA 17340

