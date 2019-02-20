Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Donald Frederick Acorn, 86, of Westminster, died Monday, February 18, 2019, at the Dove House. Born January 17, 1933 in Quincy, MA, he was the son of the late Josephine (Ryan) Acorn and Frederick Acorn. He was the loving husband of Beverly Acorn, his wife of 48 years. He worked for the Social Security Administration as an Analyst. He obtained a degree from Boston University and enjoyed golf and following politics. He was a member of St. John Catholic Church. Besides his wife, he is survived by a daughter Anne Acorn and husband Michael Blackburn of Springfield, VA and grandsons Frederick and Christopher Blackburn. He was predeceased by a sister Barbara Russell. The family will receive friends on Thursday, February 21, 2019 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services, 254 E. Main St., Westminster.Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, February 22, 2019 at 12:30 p.m. at St. John Catholic Church, 43 Monroe St., Westminster. Interment will follow in Meadow Branch Cemetery.

Donald Frederick Acorn, 86, of Westminster, died Monday, February 18, 2019, at the Dove House. Born January 17, 1933 in Quincy, MA, he was the son of the late Josephine (Ryan) Acorn and Frederick Acorn. He was the loving husband of Beverly Acorn, his wife of 48 years. He worked for the Social Security Administration as an Analyst. He obtained a degree from Boston University and enjoyed golf and following politics. He was a member of St. John Catholic Church. Besides his wife, he is survived by a daughter Anne Acorn and husband Michael Blackburn of Springfield, VA and grandsons Frederick and Christopher Blackburn. He was predeceased by a sister Barbara Russell. The family will receive friends on Thursday, February 21, 2019 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services, 254 E. Main St., Westminster.Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, February 22, 2019 at 12:30 p.m. at St. John Catholic Church, 43 Monroe St., Westminster. Interment will follow in Meadow Branch Cemetery. Funeral Home Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services

254 E Main St

Westminster , MD 21157

(410) 848 -7575 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Carroll County Times on Feb. 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Carroll County Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close