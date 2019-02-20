Donald Frederick Acorn, 86, of Westminster, died Monday, February 18, 2019, at the Dove House. Born January 17, 1933 in Quincy, MA, he was the son of the late Josephine (Ryan) Acorn and Frederick Acorn. He was the loving husband of Beverly Acorn, his wife of 48 years. He worked for the Social Security Administration as an Analyst. He obtained a degree from Boston University and enjoyed golf and following politics. He was a member of St. John Catholic Church. Besides his wife, he is survived by a daughter Anne Acorn and husband Michael Blackburn of Springfield, VA and grandsons Frederick and Christopher Blackburn. He was predeceased by a sister Barbara Russell. The family will receive friends on Thursday, February 21, 2019 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services, 254 E. Main St., Westminster.Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, February 22, 2019 at 12:30 p.m. at St. John Catholic Church, 43 Monroe St., Westminster. Interment will follow in Meadow Branch Cemetery.
