Donald R. Barnes, Sr. 76 of Titusville,FL. Has gone home to the Lord on Sept, 28, 2020. Services will be held at The House of Ashkelon 1651 South Park Ave, Titusville FL, 32780. Oct, 17,2020, 11AM.



