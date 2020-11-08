Donald Clinton Essich of Westminster, Maryland passed away on Saturday, October 31, 2020, at the age of 87. A lifelong resident of Westminster, Mr. Essich was born on November 24, 1932, to Oscar and Lola Essich. He had three older sisters, Doris, Gloria and [Helen] Rosalie. Mr. Essich worked all his life on the 180-acre family farm, which he purchased from his mother after his father's death in 1963. He raised beef steers until the mid-1970s, when he ended the cattle operation and switched to growing corn and soybeans. He increased his working acreage with land rentals to about 800 acres. Early on, he became interested in improving farming methods and management. As a result, he became active in agricultural and business organizations, including the Maryland Farm Bureau, of which he was a member in a local group for more than 60 years; the Maryland Grain Producers organization; the University of Maryland Extension service; the board of directors of Union National Bank of Westminster; the Westminster Chamber of Commerce; and the executive board for the Maryland State Fair. A lifelong sports fan, Mr. Essich was a pitcher on his high school baseball team and bowled regularly for many years. He also enjoyed sprint car races at the region's dirt tracks and was a fan of televised baseball, football and stock car races. He attended University of Maryland Terps football and basketball games for many years with friends and family. Johnny Unitas visited the Essich farm in the 1970s, which was a highlight. Mr. Essich was preceded in death by his parents and by sisters Doris and Gloria. He is survived by his wife Sandra Joyce [Miller] Essich; children Stephen Essich and Tamara Schultz; four grandchildren; his sister Rosalie of Charlotte, North Carolina; nieces and a nephew; and many friends. He will be dearly missed by his family and his friends in the farming community and of late, in the Carroll Lutheran Village community. Services will be private. People wishing to honor Mr. Essich are invited to make donations to Carroll Hospice, 292 Stoner Avenue, Westminster, Maryland, 21157. Services provided by Pritts Funeral Home & Chapel. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.prittsfuneralhome.com
