Donald Ezra Crawford, Sr., 74, of Westminster, died Friday, January 10, 2020, at Carroll Hospital Center. Born June 5, 1945 in Hanover, MD, he was the son of the late Dorothy (Layne) Crawford and Harry G. Crawford. Before retiring he worked as a carpenter and welder. He enjoyed fishing, shooting pool, gardening and his dogs Crackers, Lucy, Bear and Bat-Girl. He is survived by children Donald S. Pardoe and wife Tabethia of Westminster; Dawn Crawford of Hanover, MD; Anita Rassen and husband Richard of Baltimore and Patricia Norris; grandchildren Victoria Zeigler, Christopher Williams, Madison Pardoe, Isabella Pardoe and Linda Lopez and 5 great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by sisters Marion Zuck and Catherine Reifsnider and a brother Frederick "Buddy" Crawford. Services will be private. Arrangements by Fletcher Funeral & Cremation Services in Westminster.
Published in Carroll County Times on Jan. 24, 2020