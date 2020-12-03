Donald Eugene Merz, 66, of Gettysburg and formerly of Carroll County passed away peacefully at his home on Friday, November 27, 2020. Born July 3, 1954 in New Albany, IN, he was the son of the late Eugene Francis and Edna Lois (Wilson) Merz. He was the loving husband of Helen Mary (Moxey) Merz, whom he married in 1993. Donald was a veteran of the United States Marine Corp. He was a truck driver for various companies throughout his working career and also worked for the Social Security Administration. He loved Gettysburg history and riding his motorcycle. He was a member of the Maryland Knights Motorcycle Club and VFW in Gettysburg and Westminster. Surviving, in addition to his wife are other family members and friends. In addition to his parents he was predeceased by siblings Edward Brown and Janine Crowl. Cremation services are private and are provided by Pritts Funeral Home and Chapel. Memorial contributions may be made to either the Disabled American Veterans www.ihelpveterans.org
