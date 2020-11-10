1/
Donald Edward Reese
Donald Edward Reese, 85, of Chestertown, MD, passed away on Sunday, November 8, 2020, at Compass Regional Hospice, Centreville, MD. He was born on February 17, 1935 in Baltimore City, MD, Donald was the son of the late George Edward and Helen Aveda Mann Reese. He is survived by his loving companion of thirty-five years, Dorothy M. Gardner. Years ago, he was a machinist for Black and Decker. Donald was a proud veteran of the United States Navy. Surviving in addition to his companion is his son: Kenneth Reese of Arkansas, two grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends at the ECKHARDT FUNERAL CHAPEL, P.A., 3296 Charmil Dr., Manchester, MD on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 from 1-2pm. Funeral service with military honors will follow. Due to the current pandemic, masks and social distancing are required. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations in Donald's name may be made to Trinity United Church of Christ, PO Box 730, Manchester, MD 21102. Online condolences may be offered at www.eckhardtfuneralchapel.com



Published in Carroll County Times on Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Eckhardt Funeral Chapel, P.A. of Manchester - Manchester
3296 Charmil Drive
Manchester, MD 21102
(410) 374-2626
