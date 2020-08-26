Donald Ray "Pop" Frye, Sr., 68, of Taneytown, MD, died peacefully on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at his home, surrounded by his loving family. Born March 1, 1952 in Baltimore, he was the son of the late John and Virginia (Fulton) Frye. He was the husband of the late Sherry (Small) Frye. They were married for 44 years until her passing on September 20, 2014. Donald was a Feed Mill Worker at Linwood Trading Company in Union Bridge for 17 years. He was a member of the Littlestown Eagles and the American Legion Post in Taneytown. He enjoyed listening to country music and watching NASCAR races. His favorite driver was Chase Elliot. More than anything, Donald enjoyed spending time with family and many life-long friends. Surviving are his 8 children, Stacy Mehaffie and fiancé Scott Smith of Winfield, Donald Ray Frye, Jr. and fiancé Kim Meyers of Taneytown, Sharon Esworthy and husband Gary of Taneytown, Thomas Frye and wife Tabitha of Wytheville, VA, Jason Frye and fiancée Holly Mitten of Union Bridge, John Frye and significant other Lisa Nichols of Keymar, Amanda Rhodes and significant other Perry Petry of New Port Richey, FL, and Jennifer McGee and husband Bryan of Littlestown, PA; siblings, Martha Carlson of New Oxford, PA, Robert Frye and wife Kim of Wytheville, VA, and Dottie Sipes of Union Bridge; 17 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by brothers, Roger and Kenneth Frye. Services are private. Arrangements have been entrusted to MYERS-DURBORAW FUNERAL HOME in Taneytown. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to help defray final expenses may be made to Myers-Durboraw Funeral Home, 136 E. Baltimore St., Taneytown, MD 21787. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at WWW.MYERSDURBORAWFH.COM
