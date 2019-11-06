Donald Gordon Alford, 77 of Westminster, MD passed peacefully, Tuesday Nov. 5, 2019 at his home. Born July 6, 1942 in Havre de Grace, MD he was the son of the late Leon and Hazel Denbow Alford. He was the husband of Leann Fay Crown Alford. Years ago, Donald worked for the State of Maryland as a Service Information Specialist. He was a member of St. Paul's United Church of Christ, Westminster, the Redman Organization, V.F.W., and the Westminster American Legion. He was also a proud Veteran of the U.S. Army. Surviving in addition to his wife are siblings: Jimmy Alford and wife Barbara of West Virginia, and Janet Trockenbrot and husband Tim of Baltimore, MD, and sister-in-law: Jean Alford of VA. He was predeceased by brothers: Clifford and Dick Alford, and sister in law: Carolyn Alford. The family will receive friends at the ECKHARDT FUNERAL CHAPEL, P.A., 3296 Charmil Dr., Manchester, MD on Thursday Nov. 7, 2019 from 7-9pm. where a funeral service will be held on Friday at 10am. Interment will follow in John Luther Miller Cemetery, Westminster, MD. If desired, donations in his memory may be made to Carroll Hospice, 292 Stoner Avenue, Westminster, MD 21157, or a . Online condolences may be offered at www.eckhardtfuneralchapel.com
Published in Carroll County Times on Nov. 6, 2019