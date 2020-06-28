Donald Ellsworth Haines, 88, of Taneytown, MD, died peacefully on Friday, June 26, 2020 at Carroll Lutheran Village in Westminster. Born January 29, 1932 in Baltimore, he was the son of the late Theodore and Ruth (Swayne) Haines. He was the devoted husband of Caroline (Delawder) Haines. They were married for 62 years before she passed in 2017. Donald was a proud veteran of the United States Army and served during the Korean War. He was a member of the American Legion Post in Taneytown. He worked for the S. Lease Warner Fuel Oil Company in Westminster for 40 years, specializing in oil burner service. Donald enjoyed fishing, camping, mowing, doing handyman projects, and spending time with family, especially his grandchildren. Surviving are his sons, Stephen Haines of Taneytown, and Wesley Haines and wife Kelly of Taneytown; sister, Barbara Shipley and husband Larry of Westminster; 8 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by son, Donald P. Haines; infant son, Dennis Haines; and brothers, Theodore, Frank, and Kenneth Haines. The family will receive friends 1-3 and 5-7 p.m. on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at MYERS-DURBORAW FUNERAL HOME, 136 E. Baltimore St., Taneytown, MD. A funeral service will be held at 7:00 p.m. Tuesday with Deacon Charles E. Barnhart, Jr. officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Donald's name may be made to Hesson Snider American Legion Post 120, 9 Broad St., Taneytown, MD 21787. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at WWW.MYERSDURBORAWFH.COM.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Carroll County Times on Jun. 28, 2020.